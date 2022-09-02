GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Sues Jan. 6 Committee | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has sued to avoid testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. In the complaint, filed Thursday evening in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Mastriano argued the makeup of the committee, which lacks a ranking minority member, should render the subpoena for his testimony invalid. He also claims the subpoena was signed using an auto-pen, not by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, which renders it "invalid and unenforceable."

District of Columbia

September 02, 2022, 12:20 PM