News From Law.com

Retirements of five state Supreme Court justices, and the creation of two posts by the New York legislature, has drawn a large field of 14 candidates to the Ninth Judicial District ballot in Lower Hudson Valley. The field of candidates, which is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, includes five judges, a quasi-judicial magistrate and eight lawyers.

New York

October 14, 2022, 5:49 PM