New Suit

The California Board of Behavioral Sciences and National Board for Certified Counselors were sued for disability-based discrimination on Friday in California Northern District Court over testing accommodations for the Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Clinical Exam (LCME). The suit, filed by Rein & Clefton on behalf of test-taker Laura Goossens, alleges that the plaintiff suffers from anxiety and depression and therefore deserved extra time to complete the LCME. According to the suit, Goossens was granted the accommodation and passed the exam, but still seeks damages for the 'emotional cost' and 'extra effort' of securing the accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00853, Goossens v. State of California et al.