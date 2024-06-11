Zachary Scott Beal of Katten Muchin Rosenman has entered an appearance for Fast Retailing and Uniqlo in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed May 14 in New York Southern District Court by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Googly Eye Cru LLC, seeks to enjoin the defendants from selling apparel and merchandise with cartoon eyes looking askew. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:24-cv-03709, Googly Eye Cru, LLC v. Fast Retailing USA, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 11, 2024, 4:11 PM