Google to Pay $8 Million Settlement to Texas Over Smartphone...

Google LLC has agreed to pay $8 million to Texas to resolve claims that it used deceptive advertising to promote the Pixel 4 smartphone. In 2019, Google hired media companies, including San Antonio-based iHeartMedia, to record and broadcast advertisements in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, promoting the smartphone. Google provided a script for the advertisements in which radio personalities would give a first-hand endorsement of the product, the Texas Attorney General's Office alleged in a petition filed last year in Montgomery County district court.

May 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

