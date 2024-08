News From Law.com

A Florida woman who downloaded an app from the Google Play Store that she believed was a cryptocurrency wallet has sued Google in a California state court after the app allegedly turned malicious and her crypto, valued in the millions of dollars, was stolen. An expert not involved in the matter said the key here would be whether Google was aware it had a scam app on its platform and for how long.

Cryptocurrency

August 15, 2024, 3:26 PM