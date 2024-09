News From Law.com

Google was sued in a class action alleging that it illegally wiretapped Home Depot customers' conversations with representatives via its artificial intelligence service, Cloud Contact Center AI. The Simon Law Firm and Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir filed an earlier version of this class action, which alleged the same wiretapping claims and named Home Depot as a co-defendant, in the Central District of California on Feb. 14.

AI & Automation

September 05, 2024, 9:52 AM