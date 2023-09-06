Google Reaches Tentative Settlement With Consumers in Google...

News From Law.com

Alphabet Inc. and Google reached a tentative settlement with attorneys representing consumers and dozens of state attorneys general offices in litigation alleging that Google's monopoly over the Android app distribution and in-app payment processing markets led to Google Play users being overcharged billions of dollars each year. The agreement follows an order from U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco finding that the consumer class in the case should be decertified.

September 06, 2023, 2:12 PM

