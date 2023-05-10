Google, Microsoft Sued for Allegedly Infringing on Biometric...

News From Law.com

A Bend, Oregon-based company brought suit in Texas federal court against Google LLC and Microsoft Corp., claiming they infringed on six patents related to biometric authentication and personal digital key technology. Proxense LLC, founded in 2011 by former WMS Gaming product development executive John Giobbi, develops mobile payment technologies that include passwordless authentication. Proxense is represented by co-counsels David L. Hecht with Hecht Partners out of New York and Brian D. Melton with Susman Godfrey in Houston.

Telecommunications

May 10, 2023, 5:41 PM

