News From Law.com

Attorney Mateo Z. Fowler has filed patent-infringement complaints against Google, Microsoft and Apple, alleging the companies used mapping technology that is the intellectual property of inventor Keith Kreft and his company Never-Search, Inc., of Cupertino, California. Kreft says the three failed to negotiate licenses to use the technology in their respective mapping tools.

Technology

July 09, 2024, 9:26 AM