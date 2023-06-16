New Suit - Civil RICO

Google filed a civil RICO lawsuit against GMBye, Rafadigital LLC and Ethan QiQi Hu in California Northern District Court on Thursday. The lawsuit, brought by Cooley, contends that the defendants orchestrated a scheme by selling services promising to populate other businesses to the top of Google searches. The plaintiff accuses GMBye of false advertisement and misrepresenting materials due to its alleged creation of dummy businesses and fake reviews for its business profile. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02964, Google LLC v. Hu.

June 16, 2023

