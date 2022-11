New Suit - Trademark

Google filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against GVerifier Technologies, GHyper and other defendants on Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cooley and Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease, accuses the defendants of falsely portraying an affiliation with Google and fraudulently inducing small business owners to pay a fee for verification services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04182, Google LLC v. GVerifier Technologies LLC et al.