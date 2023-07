New Suit - Patent

Google sued Advanced Ground Information Systems on Friday in California Northern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, filed by O'Melveny & Myers, seeks a declaration that Google's 'Find My Device' technology does not infringe any patent rights owned by the plaintiff, which has filed multiple lawsuits against Google, Apple and other tech giants over the past several years. The case is 3:23-cv-03624, Google LLC v. AGIS Holdings Inc. et al.

Technology

July 21, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Google LLC

Plaintiffs

O'Melveny & Myers

defendants

Advanced Ground Information Systems, Inc.

AGIS Holdings, Inc.

AGIS Software Development LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims