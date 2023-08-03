Who Got The Work

Benjamin T. Wang and Minna Y. Chan of Russ August & Kabat and Alfred Ross Fabricant of Fabricant LLP have stepped in to represent AGIS Holdings Inc. and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 21 in California Northern District Court by O'Melveny & Myers on behalf of Google, asserts a single patent related to Google's find my device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-03624, Google LLC v. AGIS Holdings, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Google LLC

Plaintiffs

O'Melveny & Myers

defendants

Advanced Ground Information Systems, Inc.

AGIS Holdings, Inc.

AGIS Software Development LLC

defendant counsels

Fabricant LLP

Russ August & Kabat

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims