Google Lawyer: Report Any Deal or Face Catastrophic Fines | ...

A senior lawyer at Google has warned that the tech giant will have to report any acquisition it makes anywhere in the world as a result of the interplay between a new antitrust rulebook and Brussels officials' recent, more aggressive approach to merger review. Google competition counsel Tero Louko said its recent designation as a "core platform service" under the Digital Services Market Act and the EU's more aggressive scrutiny of small mergers had put the Mountain-View headquartered company in front of a herculean challenge.

October 03, 2023, 5:18 AM

