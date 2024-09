News From Law.com

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is adding an antitrust-focused lawyer from Google, one of several firm hires that have bolstered its bench in the competition and mergers space over the last year. The international firm said Monday that it has hired Kevin Yingling as a partner in Washington, D.C. He was director of competition at Google, where he worked for about 15 years.

Legal Services

September 09, 2024, 8:00 AM