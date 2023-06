News From Law.com

Touting that Washington state is receiving more than double what it would have if it had joined a multistate suit settlement with Google, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced that Google will pay his state $39.9 million as part of a consent decree that resolves Washington's suit over what it called Google's "deceptive" and "misleading" location tracking of users.

June 01, 2023, 5:39 PM

