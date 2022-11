New Suit - Contract

Goodyear Tire & Rubber and other plaintiffs sued Ceva Logistics and other defendants Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, for claims of cargo damage, was brought by Pugh Accardo LLC and Gibson, Robb & Lindh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04561, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company et al v. Ceva Logistics Singapore PTE Ltd. et al.