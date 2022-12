New Suit - Contract

Goodyear Tire & Rubber filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Premier Industrial Services on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Brouse McDowell, accuses the defendant of damaging the plaintiff's manufacturing facility while moving an industrial mixer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02309, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. v. Premier Industrial Services LLC et al.