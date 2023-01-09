Goodwins Layoffs Spotlight Balancing Act Between Associate a...

News From Law.com

A fuller picture of Goodwin's layoffs last week is beginning to emerge, including estimates of how many people were affected and which positions were targeted. Goodwin's rapid hiring in the last few years is also becoming more clear. Indeed, legal industry sources, both inside and outside the firm, describe the balancing act Goodwin faced in recent years: meeting capacity for the good of the partnership and profits, without alienating associates when an overcorrection was necessary.

Legal Services

January 09, 2023, 4:00 AM