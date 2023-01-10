New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walgreens was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court over the retail pharmacy's marketing of a children's cough suppressant product. The complaint, brought by Law Offices of Ronald Marron, claims that Walgreens deceives consumers into paying more for its 'Children’s 12-Hour Cough Relief Cough DM,' which has the exact formula and ingredients as the adult product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00147, Goodwin v. Walgreens, Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 10, 2023, 4:06 PM