New Suit

Public speaker Sam Goodwin sued the Syrian Arab Republic Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court over assault and battery claims. The plaintiff asserts that he was subjected to torture and inhumane conditions while he was wrongfully imprisoned on false espionage charges in Syria in 2019. The suit was brought by Miller & Chevalier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00267, Goodwin v. Syrian Arab Republic.

Government

January 31, 2023, 11:21 AM