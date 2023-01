New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase & Co. d/b/a Chase Bank was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, over the repayment of over $150,000 in fraudulent transfers, was filed by Matsikoudis & Fanciullo on behalf of Jeffrey R. Goodwin, in his capacity as trustee of the Dorothy M. Goodwin Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00438, Goodwin v. JP Morgan Chase & Co., N.A.