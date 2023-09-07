Goodwin Secures New Phila. Lease, Marking Its Permanent Entr...

News From Law.com

Goodwin Procter will soon be joining Dechert on the other side of the Schuylkill river, with the firm announcing its new permanent office in Schuylkill Yards near 30th Street Station and an expected move date in the second half of 2024. The move follows Goodwin's recent entry into the Philadelphia market back in January, when it brought on a team of 10 Troutman Pepper partners to boost its presence in the city. Since then, the firm has subleased space at One Commerce Square and increased its head count to 36 attorneys and business professionals, including 13 partners.

