After rumors surfaced on social media this week of layoffs at Goodwin Procter, two sources in contact with affected individuals confirmed some associates have been cut. One source with knowledge of the matter said the cuts were part of a biannual performance management process, which yielded fewer departures than is customary in a typical biannual review cycle.

June 27, 2023, 6:49 PM

