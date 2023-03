News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins continues to expand its antitrust transactional practice by hiring Goodwin Procter partner Kara Kuritz, who brings experience in merger control and foreign filings, as a partner in Washington, D.C.Kuritz, who joined Vinson & Elkins on Wednesday, said the move is an opportunity to join a "growing, thriving antitrust practice" where the lawyers have a "stellar reputation."

March 02, 2023, 10:39 AM