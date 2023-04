News From Law.com

Goodwin Procter has hired Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe real estate partner Dustin Calkins in San Francisco, the firm announced Thursday. Calkins is the firm's third partner hire in California in 2023. Earlier in the year, it hired technology and M&A partner Jon Olson in San Diego and IP litigation partner Sharon Smith in San Francisco.

