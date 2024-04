News From Law.com

Five partners in Cooley's Boston office, advising tech and life sciences companies in a range of deal and investment types, have joined Goodwin Procter, the latter firm announced Monday. Partners Pat Mitchell, Michael McGrail, Giselle Rivers, Harley Brown joined Goodwin's technology practice while partner Josh Rottner joined the firm's life science practice. The group has been practicing as a team for over a decade, Mitchell said.

