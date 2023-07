News From Law.com International

Goodwin Procter has hired a private equity partner in London from rival McDermott Will & Emery. Arvin Abraham joins Goodwin having spent nearly three years as a partner at McDermott, we he held the roles of co-chair of the fintech and blockchain practice, and was a member of the firm's global venture capital steering committee.

