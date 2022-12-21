Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson and Taylor McCormack & Frame on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Anywhere Real Estate and the Masiello Group d/b/a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to Maine District Court. The suit, filed by Borealis Law and Richardson Whitman Large & Badger, accuses the defendants of wrongfully classifying real estate agents as independent contractors. The case is 2:22-cv-00407, Goodwill v. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 21, 2022, 7:27 PM