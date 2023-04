Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Navy Federal Credit Union and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Golden & Cardona-Loya on behalf of Katherine Goodson, alleges that the defendants failed to protect the plaintiff from identity theft. The case is 3:23-cv-00650, Goodson v. Navy Federal Credit Union et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Katherine Goodson

Plaintiffs

Golden & Cardona-Loya, LLP

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Navy Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 890/