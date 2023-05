New Suit - Contract

GoodRx Inc., the operator of a website and mobile app that tracks prescription drug prices, filed a breach of contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Propera Law, targets Calibrate Health in connection with an advertising contract. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03644, GoodRx Inc. v. Calibrate Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

GoodRx Inc.

defendants

Calibrate Health, Inc.

Does

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract