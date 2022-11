New Suit

Hanover Insurance Group and other defendants were sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by Fusco & Macaluso on behalf of Lisa Goodridge-Anderson and Wayne Lawrence Jeffrey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06852, Goodridge-Anderson et al v. Simms et al.

