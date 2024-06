News From Law.com

Austin, Texas-based popsicle company GoodPop, represented by Hueston Hennigan, has sued competitor JonnyPops for violating the Lanham Act through false advertising. The complaint, filed Thursday in the Texas Western District Court in Austin, accuses JonnyPops of violating the Lanham Act by deceiving consumers and retailers about the nutritional value of its products.

June 27, 2024, 10:55 AM