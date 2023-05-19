Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Coolvestment LLC, doing business as Days Inn & Suites, to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Kell, Alterman & Runstein on behalf of Marie Goodman, who contends that she was forced to pay a pet fee for her service dog while staying at the defendant's premises in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The case is 3:23-cv-05456, Goodman v. Coolvestment LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 19, 2023, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Marie Goodman

defendants

Coolvestment LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation