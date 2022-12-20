New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Corteva, a maker of specialty seeds, chemicals and GMO plants, and Syngenta were hit with an antitrust class action on Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought by McCraney Montagnet Quin & Noble, the Duff Law Firm, the Hayes Law Firm and attorney Charles Weissinger Jr., is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. The case is 3:22-cv-00735, Goodman Planting Co. LLC et al. v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

December 20, 2022, 8:10 PM