Removed To Federal Court

Stoll Keenon Ogden removed a lawsuit alleging property damage against Penske Truck Leasing and Eric L. Klean in Kentucky Western District Court on Thursday. The complaint was brought by Broderick & Davenport on behalf of Angela Goodman and Patrick Goodman. The case is 1:23-cv-00061, Goodman et al v. Penske Truck Leasing Company, L.P. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 04, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Goodman

Patrick Goodman

Plaintiffs

Broderick & Davenport, PLLC

defendants

Eric L. Klean

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P.

defendant counsels

Stoll Keenon Ogden

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference