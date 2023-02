Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against the Veterans Land Board of the State of Texas and Gateway First Bank to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over an alleged mortgage default, was filed by A Newark Firm LLC on behalf of Jazmyne Goodlow. The case is 5:23-cv-00173, Goodlow v. Veterans Land Board of the State of Texas et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 10, 2023, 4:41 PM