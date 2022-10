Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against NPC Quality Burgers Inc. and Wendy's International LLC to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Steven E. Goodloe. The case is 1:22-cv-03226, Goodloe v. Npc Quality Burgers, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 4:58 PM