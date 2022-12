Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against DeRoyal Industries Inc. to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Richard Harris Law Firm on behalf of Linda Goodhope. The case is 2:22-cv-02098, Goodhope v. DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2022, 7:06 PM