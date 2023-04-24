Who Got The Work

Matthew C. Wolfe and Andrew L. Franklin of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Madison Reed Inc. in a pending biometric privacy class action. The case, filed March 10 in Illinois Central District Court by Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert and Shamis & Gentile, contends that the defendant's virtual try-on feature scans and stores facial geometry data in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, is 4:23-cv-04039, Goodell v. Madison Reed, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 24, 2023, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Holly Goodell

Plaintiffs

Kopelowitz Ostrow

Shamis & Gentile P.A.

defendants

Madison Reed, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct