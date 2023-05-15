Who Got The Work

Tesla senior litigation counsel Kiran Singh Lopez has entered an appearance for the company in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed March 30 in California Northern District Court on behalf of a Black former employee who claims that he was subjected to race-based bias, retaliation and unlawful termination. The plaintiff is represented by Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta and Hill, Kertscher & Wharton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 4:23-cv-01530, Goode v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

May 15, 2023, 3:55 AM

Plaintiffs

John Goode

Plaintiffs

Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP

Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta

defendants

Tesla Inc.

defendant counsels

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination