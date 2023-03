New Suit - Employment

Tesla was sued Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta and Hill, Kertscher & Wharton on behalf of former service manager. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01530, Goode v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

March 31, 2023, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

John Goode

Plaintiffs

Siegel, Yee, Brunner & Mehta

Siegel Yee Brunner & Mehta

defendants

Tesla Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination