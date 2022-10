Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Starbucks, the City of New York and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over the alleged use of excessive force in connection with an arrest, was filed by Sim & DePaola on behalf of Tyshawn Goode and Ann-Marie Roman. The case is 7:22-cv-09093, Goode et al. v. City of New York et al.