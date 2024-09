Who Got The Work

Marshall Dennehey shareholder Teresa O. Sirianni has entered an appearance for Family Links in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 18 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Daller Law on behalf of a support coordinator. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer, is 2:24-cv-01035, Goode-Bailey v. Family Links, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Renaysha S Goode-Bailey

Plaintiffs

Daller Law

Defendants

Family Links, Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA