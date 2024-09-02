Who Got The Work
Matthew W. Walch and Dennis M. Benschoter of Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Beyond in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed July 18 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on behalf of Good Operations Enterprises and other plaintiffs, seeks to declare that the plaintiffs' use of the 'Overstock Furniture & Mattress' mark does not infringe the defendant's asserted mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., is 4:24-cv-00600, Good Stores Arkansas LLC et al v. Beyond Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 02, 2024, 8:36 AM
Plaintiffs
- February Furniture LLC
- Good Operations Enterprises LLC
- Good Stores Alabama LLC
- Good Stores Arkansas LLC
- Good Stores Colorado LLC
- Good Stores Enterprises LLC
- Good Stores Florida LLC
- Good Stores Georgia LLC
- Good Stores Indiana LLC
- Good Stores Kansas LLC
- Good Stores Kentucky LLC
- Good Stores Louisiana LLC
- Good Stores Mississippi LLC
- Good Stores Missouri LLC
- Good Stores North Carolina LLC
- Good Stores Ohio LLC
- Good Stores Oklahoma LLC
- Good Stores Tennessee LLC
- Overstock Furniture & Mattress SC LLC
Plaintiffs
Defendants
defendant counsels
- Friday, Eldredge & Clark
- Latham & Watkins
Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims