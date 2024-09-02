Who Got The Work

Matthew W. Walch and Dennis M. Benschoter of Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Beyond in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed July 18 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on behalf of Good Operations Enterprises and other plaintiffs, seeks to declare that the plaintiffs' use of the 'Overstock Furniture & Mattress' mark does not infringe the defendant's asserted mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., is 4:24-cv-00600, Good Stores Arkansas LLC et al v. Beyond Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2024, 8:36 AM

Plaintiffs

February Furniture LLC

Good Operations Enterprises LLC

Good Stores Alabama LLC

Good Stores Arkansas LLC

Good Stores Colorado LLC

Good Stores Enterprises LLC

Good Stores Florida LLC

Good Stores Georgia LLC

Good Stores Indiana LLC

Good Stores Kansas LLC

Good Stores Kentucky LLC

Good Stores Louisiana LLC

Good Stores Mississippi LLC

Good Stores Missouri LLC

Good Stores North Carolina LLC

Good Stores Ohio LLC

Good Stores Oklahoma LLC

Good Stores Tennessee LLC

Overstock Furniture & Mattress SC LLC

Plaintiffs

Wright Lindsey Jennings

Defendants

Beyond Inc

defendant counsels

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

Latham & Watkins

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims