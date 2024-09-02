Who Got The Work

Matthew W. Walch and Dennis M. Benschoter of Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Beyond in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed July 18 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on behalf of Good Operations Enterprises and other plaintiffs, seeks to declare that the plaintiffs' use of the 'Overstock Furniture & Mattress' mark does not infringe the defendant's asserted mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., is 4:24-cv-00600, Good Stores Arkansas LLC et al v. Beyond Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2024, 8:36 AM

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims