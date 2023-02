New Suit

Margolis Edelstein and Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Good Point Grocery 2 LLC, seeks to overturn the defendant's decision disqualifying the plaintiff as a retailer for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. The case is 2:23-cv-00654, Good Point Grocery 2 LLC v. United States.

Government

February 06, 2023, 4:59 PM