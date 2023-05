News From Law.com

A Newark, New Jersey, federal judge halted an effort by Pennsylvania-based Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. to produce a generic version of Invega Trinza, a Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug for the treatment of schizophrenia. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin bars Mylan from producing a generic version of Invega Trinza until 2036. That's surely welcome news for Janssen, which generates millions in annual sales from the drug.

May 24, 2023, 5:34 PM

