Good News for Insurance Lawyers: Texas Supreme Court Calls F...

Finding abuse of discretion, the Texas Supreme Court intervened in a trial court's order to quash all discovery in a personal injury case and sanction a Liberty Mutual attorney. The high court conditionally grant Liberty County Mutual Co.'s writ of mandamus, ordering the trial court vacate its April 4, 2022 order. The court's order is in reference to Dallas County's County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria's order and $2,000 sanction against Tillman Batchelor attorneys John D. Ormond and Mark D. Tillman. The order and sanction were appealed to the Dallas Court of Appeals and denied before reaching the supreme court.

November 20, 2023

