Good News for Defense Bar? New National Policy Governs Corpo...

A new national policy for voluntary self-disclosure of misconduct in commerce is being implemented by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced. The policy, in effect immediately, aims to provide transparency and predictability to companies and the defense bar concerning concrete benefits and potential outcomes in cases where companies voluntarily self-disclose, fully cooperate and timely and appropriately remediate. The policy goal is to standardize how self-disclosure is defined and credited nationwide, and to incentivize companies to maintain effective compliance programs capable of identifying misconduct and to cooperate with the government in corporate criminal investigations.

Government

March 02, 2023, 1:31 PM